Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

