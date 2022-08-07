Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.