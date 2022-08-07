Lightning Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $740.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.64 million and $740.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

