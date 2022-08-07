Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,838 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.