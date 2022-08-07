Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.