Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

