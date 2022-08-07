Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,812 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

