Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

