Lincoln National Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

