Lincoln National Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 563,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $272.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $248.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.