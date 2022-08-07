Lincoln National Corp Purchases 503 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

