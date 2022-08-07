Lincoln National Corp Sells 8,801 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 60,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000.

IHAK opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

