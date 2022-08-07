Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Linde stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.