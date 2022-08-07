LINKA Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $855,290.85 and approximately $957.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,204.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00067055 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

