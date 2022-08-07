Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $156.74 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Lisk has a total market cap of $156.74 million and $18.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

