Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1,918.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,036.15 or 0.99739397 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,281,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

