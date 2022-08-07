Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $61.91 or 0.00265412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and $273.23 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,594 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

