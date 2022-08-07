Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $498,053.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037929 BTC.
Loser Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Buying and Selling Loser Coin
