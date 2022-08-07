Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on October 28th

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lufax by 72.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 186.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

