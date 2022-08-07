Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

LULU opened at $317.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

