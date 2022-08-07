LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.64-0.68 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 1,074,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 97.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

