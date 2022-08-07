Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Lyft Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.28. 47,487,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 31.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

