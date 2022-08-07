LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

