Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Ashworth bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,013.60).
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Price Performance
MPO stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.50) on Friday. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 35.95 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.81). The firm has a market cap of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About Macau Property Opportunities Fund
