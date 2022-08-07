Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Ashworth bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,013.60).

MPO stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.50) on Friday. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 35.95 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.81). The firm has a market cap of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

