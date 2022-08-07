Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $23,588,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $18,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.