Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

