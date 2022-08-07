Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $53,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $7,309,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.83 on Friday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

