Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lindsay by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

