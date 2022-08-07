Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

