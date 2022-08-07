Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

