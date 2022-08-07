Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

