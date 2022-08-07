Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

