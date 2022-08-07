Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,495,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

