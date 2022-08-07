Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 798,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

