Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

