Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Manitowoc Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 364,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,145. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.
Insider Transactions at Manitowoc
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.