Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Manitowoc Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 364,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,145. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 39.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

