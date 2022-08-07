Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 2,454,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $30,902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 484,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 320,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

