MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $985,037.27 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $985,037.27 and approximately $17,031.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

