Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.06

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.25. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 39,038 shares changing hands.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

