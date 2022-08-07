MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.
MDU Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.