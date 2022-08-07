MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.