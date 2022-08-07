MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.