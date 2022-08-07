MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

