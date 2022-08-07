Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

