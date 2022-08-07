Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

