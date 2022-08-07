Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average of $243.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

