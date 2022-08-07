Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

