Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 566 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $21,768,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MOO opened at $90.81 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

