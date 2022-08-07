Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

