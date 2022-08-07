Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
