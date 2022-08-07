Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,312 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

