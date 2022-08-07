Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $607,000 Position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MediWound were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.85 on Friday. MediWound Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

