Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 117,937 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,937 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,733,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

EL opened at $270.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

